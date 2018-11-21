Santa’s Mailbox ready to fill

WILMINGTON — It takes helpers of all ages to make holiday magic happen, and this year is no exception.

Two local artisans — 88-year-old Don Derrick and 12-year-old Adryanne Cortes — are lending their artistic gifts to create a Santa’s Mailbox. The box will serve as drop-off point for area children in mailing their wish lists straight to the North Pole.

An accomplished craftsman, Don enlisted the help of his friend and fellow woodworker Charlie Lakatos, to create a replica of a standard USPS mailbox, but on a scale with more kid-friendly dimensions.

After creating their plan to scale, construction was complete in just a few days. After a coat of red lacquer was applied, Don and Charlie were finished.

Next up, the box needed an artist’s touch.

A student of Thorngren Studio Arts, Adryanne Cortes of Clarksville, went to work. Choosing a candy cane theme, Adryanne has created a unique holiday design that will be recognizable to all pedestrians.

Santa’s Mailbox will be located outside the Convention and Visitors Bureau at the corner of South and Main streets in Wilmington. In case of inclement weather, the box will move inside.

Blank forms will be available to help kiddos get their letters written. All letters require the child’s name and address so Santa can write back.

The mailbox will be outside beginning this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. and will remain available to deposit letters until Dec. 15.

Santa’s Mailbox and the Holidazzle Children’s Playland are sponsored this year by the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Their support is making the Children’s Train Ride, Bouncy House and the new Path to the North Pole possible.

Please plan to arrive downtown early on Saturday, Nov. 24 to check out all the activities. Pictures with the Grinch and one of Santa’s Elves begin at 3:30 p.m,. along with the Holiday Cookie Sale at the Municipal Building.

Shown is craftsman Don Derrick who, along with woodworker Charlie Lakatos, made Santa's Mailbox. Courtesy photos Adryanne Cortes of Clarksville, a student at Thorngren Studio Arts, gives an artist's touch to Santa's Mailbox. Courtesy photos