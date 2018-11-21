Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Skyline Chili, 1005 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 2. Critical: Working container of sanitizer solution missing common name label,

Sugar, powder sugar, cinnamon out of original packaging, missing common name label. Employees handling food not wearing hair restraints. Cups found stored in salt and sugar. Wet mops found stored on floor. Area around soda drain lines need to be easy to clean and non-absorbent. Lighting in kitchen is less than 50 FC. (Person in charge stated lights were on special order, to be installed next week?). Chemical sanitizer solution missing name label.

Follow-up: Contact after repairs are corrected.

• Family Dollar, 640 Cherry St., Blanchester, Nov. 2. Consultation. Verification of remodel. New retail sales floor and backstock reach-in coolers/freezers. Critical: Verification documentation demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea unavailable. Trash on ground surrounding dumpster and along property. Several retail shelves stored next to dumpster. Food splatter on inside door of backstock reach-in freezer. Backstock room is very cluttered and unorganized. Needs cleaning. Debris accumulated under shelves/aisles. Toilet handle broken/clogged in restroom. RFE license posted is expired.

Follow-up: Nov. 26.

• Family Dollar, 105 E. Main St., Clarksville, Nov. 2. Consultation. Verifying plans from remodel plan review. Addition of new retail/sales floor and backstock reach-in coolers/freezers. Critical: Verification/documentation verifying employees know when to report illness unavailable.

Clean-up procedure for vomit/diarrhea incidents unavailable. Handwashing signs unavailable in restrooms. Lid missing on dumpster. Lid missing on trash can in women’s restroom. Floors have accumulation of dirt/debris. RFE license is expired.

• Cherrybend Pheasant Farm, 2326 Cherrybend Road, Wilmington, Oct. 30. No Class 2 certification.

• Autumn Years Nursing Center, 580 E. Washington St., Sabina, Oct. 31. There was an open can of Mountain Dew sitting on prep counter in the kitchen. Six-door metal cooler in refrigerator — door is not closing. Frigidaire freezer in out building — the seal is coming off. Hand sink in kitchen is dirty. Stove in kitchen quit working and replaced with non-commercial grade Whirlpool stove.

• Frisch’s, 1341 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Nov. 6. Must have plumbing inspected by plumbing inspector and get plumbing permit. Cannot use hand sink in kitchen until inspection done and approved. All renovations/replacements must be done under plan review.

Follow-up: 30 days after remodel.

• Valley Concessions, 573 Falcon Hill Way, Wilmington, Nov. 2. No concerns at time of visit.

• Domino’s Pizza, 211 S. Broadway St., Blanchester. Follow-up #2. Level 2 certification unavailable. Light intensity is low in walk-in cooler.

