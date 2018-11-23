Bluegrass player honored at Roberts Centre

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers (JMRR) and Real Roots Radio WBZI-WKFI-WEDI hosted the 29th edition of the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival Nov. 9-10 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. And though he was host, he got a surprise during the event.

The event features nationally celebrated, award-winning bluegrass talent to music enthusiasts.

JMRR took the stage Nov. 9 and invited a special guest onstage to say a few words, Ohio Governor-elect Mike DeWine. He gave a brief speech and thanked Mullins for his help during the campaign.

Then, much to Mullins’ surprise, DeWine also read and presented to him the “Humble and Kind Proclamation” with assistance from Humble and Kind Founder Jo Ann Collins recognizing him for his community service achievements.

Collins, a philanthropist and bluegrass fan from Fairborn, initiated the Humble and Kind movement with the support of State Rep. Rick Perales. Collins provided a description of the Humble and Kind effort to the audience.

“The people receiving this are never told in advance,” said Collins. “They are surprised, usually in front of family, friends, and people who care about them. It is an award to let them know that they have made a difference in the community,” she concluded.

Perales was unable to attend, and DeWine made the presentation in his absence.