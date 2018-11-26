Portman tours air park, talks new Amazon investment, expansion

WILMINGTON – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) toured Wilmington Air Park Monday morning with local community leaders, elected officials and Amazon leadership.

Prior to the tour, Portman received an update about the recent announcement Amazon made regarding its plans to open a new gateway and packing facility at Wilmington Air Park.

In addition, they discussed the future impacts of the new Amazon facility and their continued efforts to grow jobs and investment at the air park.

“I had a very productive visit to Wilmington’s Air Park today to see firsthand where Amazon plans to invest and grow their footprint in Ohio,” said Portman. “I enjoyed meeting with local leaders and Amazon leadership and learning more about how this investment will benefit the local economy with the potential to bring hundreds of well-deserved jobs to the city of Wilmington and Ohio.”

The News Journal will have more details on Portman’s visit and Amazon’s progress in Wilmington later Monday afternoon.

