CM schools appreciate veterans

The Clinton-Massie Local School District proudly hosted a celebration in honor of our veterans on Monday, Nov. 12.

It began with a reception for socializing as guests enjoyed food, drinks, took guided tours of the building and reminisced at the veterans memorial.

The concert band and choir entertained the crowd as well as Boy Scout Troops 999 and 155 with the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance. Connor Hendrickson, Christian Stalder and Chad Cavender recited poems.

Thank you to the local author of the book “No Tougher Duty, No Greater Honor: A Memoir of a Mortuary Affairs Marine” by GySgt. L. Christian Bussler, (USMC-Ret.) for a wonderful speech and reflection on his experiences.

Also, thank you to Clinton-Massie graduate Adam McGuire (also an Army veteran) with Miami Valley Falconry for joining us and exhibiting the beautiful birds during the reception.

“It was awesome for me to come back to Clinton-Massie and be involved in a Veterans Day appreciation event like this with my falcon,” McGuire said. “I joined the Army Reserves when I was 17 and a junior here at Clinton-Massie, and I first heard of Falconry in the fourth grade here. This event really made things come full circle for me. I can’t thank Mr. Seewer enough for inviting us out.”

Following the assembly, all veterans with their family and friends were invited to have lunch with the students and share their patriotism and passion for their service.

Clinton-Massie wishes to thank all veterans for their service to our country and thank you to everyone that joined us in celebrating these deserved men and women on this day and every day.

Army veteran and CMHS grad Adam McGuire visited, and is shown with one of his falcons. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_IMG_1928.jpg Army veteran and CMHS grad Adam McGuire visited, and is shown with one of his falcons. Courtesy photos Local veterans, staff and students dine and get to know one another. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_IMG_0282.jpg Local veterans, staff and students dine and get to know one another. Courtesy photos The Clinton-Massie district recently celebrated, and hosted, local veterans. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/11/web1_IMG_0304.jpg The Clinton-Massie district recently celebrated, and hosted, local veterans. Courtesy photos