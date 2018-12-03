BPD arrests fugitive from Arkansas

BLANCHESTER — Police arrested a woman who is a fugitive sex offender from Arkansas, Blanchester police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Blanchester police received a phone call from the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office in Malvern, Arkansas. Hot Spring County authorities stated they had reliable information indicating that Marilyn Sorrells, 56, was residing at 505 N. Columbus St., Blanchester, said BPD Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“They stated that Sorrells was on their list of ‘most wanted’ fugitives and that they held a warrant for her arrest for failure to register as a sex offender,” said Reinbolt. “The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office asked that we go to that address and attempt to locate Sorrells, assuring us they would come to Clinton County to pick her up if she were arrested.

“They faxed a copy of the warrant to us, along with written assurance that they would extradite her from Ohio.

At around 9 p.m. that night officers went to 505 N. Columbus St. where they found Sorrells at home.

“She was placed under arrest pursuant to the Arkansas request; however, the national database of wanted persons indicated that the Hot Spring Sheriff’s Office would not pick her up outside of the State of Arkansas,” said Reinbolt. “Several phone calls to the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office went unanswered, and Sorrells was released at the scene prior to any booking.

“On Thursday, Nov. 29, we phoned representatives of the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office, who acknowledged and corrected the computer glitch, assuring us that they would extradite Sorrells from Ohio.

Reinbolt said that at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, officers returned to 505 N. Columbus St., where they arrested Sorrells.

She was transported to the Clinton County Jail to await extradition to Arkansas.

Shown is a copy of the wanted poster of Marilyn Sorrells of Arkansas.