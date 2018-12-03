WPD reports: Overdose, drugs, and thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police and emergency services responded to the 100 block of A Street on a reported overdose at 3:53 a.m. on Nov. 30. A 39-year-old female was found “drenched from water and showing signs of an apparent overdose,” according to the report. EMS arrived and administered four tubes of Narcan to the female which stopped the overdose and relieved her respiratory distress. EMS took her to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• At 9:42 a.m. on Nov. 28, police responded to the 1-99 block of Woodland Drive on a burglary report. According to the report, an LG 49-inch 4K UHD Smart TV was stolen from a 61-year-old male resident.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for alleged assault, criminal trespass and resisting arrest when police responded to a report of a disorderly individual at a gas station on East Locust Street at 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 28. A 41-year-old male was listed as a victim and a dime was taken in as evidence.

• At 11:12 p.m. on Nov. 28, police responded to the 1-99 block of South Mulberry Street reference a theft. A 25-year-old male advised he left his residence unlocked earlier in the afternoon and upon returning to his residence his bicycle had been stolen. The bike was described as a blue/white Dyno California Cruiser. He stated it is a motorized bicycle and if located and not in scraps he would like it to be returned and did not want to press charges.

• At 10:39 a.m. on Nov. 29, police received a report of a 2001 maroon/burgundy colored Ford F350 being stolen from the 1-99 block of East Main Street. The vehicle was owned by a 62-year-old male.

• Police received a report of a domestic assault at 6:13 p.m. on Nov. 29. A 27-year-old female is listed as the victim and a 28-year-old Hillsboro male is listed as a suspect.

• At 2:44 a.m. on Nov. 30, police engaged in a foot pursuit on Woodland Drive after a 22-year-old male fled a traffic stop. According to the report, the suspect was found to be a wanted person. According to the Clinton County Municipal Court records, the suspect has warrants out for a trespassing case and failure to appear in a drug instrument possession case.

• A 32-year-old male was charged in relation to theft from a vehicle report at 400 block of Kathryn Drive at 2:14 p.m. on Nov. 30. According to the report, a Canon camera, a Sony camcorder, and credit cards were stolen. The suspect also stole $211.91 “from credit cards” and $5 from the victim’s wallet. The suspect used the victim’s credit cards at several local businesses. A warrant was issued for the same suspect in relation to a theft at a business on Rombach Avenue on 6:59 p.m. on Dec. 1.

• A 33-year-old Greenfield female was arrested after police responded to a welfare check on two individual at Progress Way store’s parking lot “slouched down” in a vehicle at 4:12 p.m. on Nov. 30. Upon arrival, officers found the subjects were fine. They advised that they were just looking at their phones. Authorities were informed by dispatch the female subject had a felony indictment through Highland County for failure to register as a sex offender and she was placed under arrest. When asked if she had anything illegal on her, she said that she had a weed pipe in her left pants pocket. No other illegal items were located. She was issued a misdemeanor citation for marijuana drug paraphernalia and then transported her to the Clinton County Jail to be held until Highland County could arrange transport.

• At 3:11 p.m. on Dec. 1, a 41-year-old female reported that someone stole two of her propane tanks at her residence at the 1-99 block of Doan Street. She advised one of them was full and the other was almost empty. Later in the shift, the responding officer spoke with another officer and found out that a couple houses down a male subject had reported five propane tanks that were not his during a report of a break and entering. The male advised him a neighbor had reported two of her tanks were missing. He advised that he will bring two of the tanks in for her. It is unknown who stole the tanks and who was using them in the basement from the breaking and entering.

• At 9:27 p.m. on Dec. 1, a 61-year-old Lynchburg female reported her cell phone was taken at the 1-99 block of Hale Street.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574