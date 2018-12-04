WC Horticulture Club selling homegrown poinsettias

WILMINGTON — The work of two students since early September is coming to fruition with 10 varieties of red, pink, white and mixed colored poinsettias in full bloom and completely filling one of Wilmington College’s greenhouses.

Horticulture Club members Anna Buck, a senior, and junior Renee Sherman are selling large ($15) and medium ($12) size poinsettias for the next week to benefit the Agriculture Department.

The students have been caring for 275 poinsettias since early September when their agriculture professor, Dr. Monte Anderson, approached them about taking on the project.

Persons interested in purchasing the plants can contact the students via email at wchorticultureclub@gmail.com .

Wilmington College Horticulture Club members Anna Buck, left, and Renee Sherman examine a poinsettia in the midst of a sea of 275 red, pink, white and mixed color plants they’ve been caring for since early September. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Poinsettias.jpg Wilmington College Horticulture Club members Anna Buck, left, and Renee Sherman examine a poinsettia in the midst of a sea of 275 red, pink, white and mixed color plants they’ve been caring for since early September. Courtesy photo