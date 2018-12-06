Municipal court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30:

• Damaal Lattimore, 26, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, domestic violence, sentenced to 210 days in jail (154 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Lattimore must take part in supervised probation. A seat belt violation and criminal damage charge were dismissed.

• Damian Tomlinson, 25, of Clarksville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 28, 2018 to Jan. 12, 2019, fined $1,050, assessed $125 court costs. Tomlinson must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Dec. 8, 2018. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Douglas Tilton, 29, of Wilmington, going 66 in a 55 mph speed zone, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days suspended), operator’s license was suspended from Dec. 7, 2018 to Dec. 6, 2019, fined $1,125, assessed $250 court costs. Tilton must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective on Dec. 18, 2018. Additional charges of obstructing official business, disorderly conduct, failure to control, and reckless operation were dismissed.

• Marigo Jirabi, 44, of Columbus, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (177 days in jail), operator’s license suspended from Nov. 29, 2018 to Nov. 28, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Jirabi must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $500 of fine. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 28, 2018. An additional O.V.I. charge and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Walter Brown Jr., 51, of Columbus, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 90 days in jail (11 days suspended), fined $200, assessed $125 court costs. Brown is allowed to remove items from the vehicle.

• Robert Wilder, 22, of Blanchester, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail (65 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Wilder must take part in non-reporting probation.

• Zachary Hodge, 26, of Lynchburg, aggravated menacing, having an open container of alcohol in a prohibited area, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $225, assessed $250 court costs. Hodge must take part in non-reporting probation. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• David Harnish, 37, of Middletown, child endangerment, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. Harnish must take part in non-reporting probation. Additional charges of drug instrument possession, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-financial, and marijuana possession were dismissed.

• Nicole Fulton, 37, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $600, assessed $250 court costs. Fulton must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia and theft were dismissed.

• Jason Borton, 46, of Sabina, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Borton must take part in unsupervised probation. ALS vacated.

• Christopher Pence, 24, of Hillsboro, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Pence must complete a three-day non-residential driving intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend half of the fines. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• David Taylor, 68, of Blanchester, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Taylor must take part in non-reporting probation for two years. ALS vacated. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Carina Benner, 25, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Benner must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A headlights violation was dismissed.

• Tyler Craver, 27, of Blanchester, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Craver must take part in non-reporting probation.

