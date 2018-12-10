Fun and ‘Reindeer Games’ set for Murphy

WILMINGTON — There’ll be fun and “Reindeer Games” for the kids on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Murphy Theatre.

It’s an exclusive 45-minute performance of “Reindeer Games” presented by TCT On Tour — the touring division of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati — with support from Smith Feike Minton.

In this performance TCT takes on the holidays — game-show style — featuring Santa’s four-hoofed sleigh team as both hosts and contestants, and plenty of audience participation, laughs, good cheer and celebration!

“Reindeer Games” is a TCT world premiere, written by Kenneth Jones.

The four-person cast includes members of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati Resident Artist Company: Joey Logan, Ryan-Chavez Richmond, Brandi Langford-Sherrill and Maddie Vaughn. The production was directed by Jay Goodlett. Thematic Connections include holidays, music, arts integration, imagination, teamwork, fairness and critical thinking.

For tickets, please call the Murphy Theatre at 937-382-3643 or visit themurphytheatre.org.

Children are free with the purchase of an adult tickets at $8.

The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati’s TCT On Tour production of “Reindeer Games” is made possible by Macy’s, PNC and Mercy Health Foundation. The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati is supported by the Ohio Arts Council and the generosity of more than 40,000 contributors to the ArtsWave Community Campaign.

The cast of TCT on Tour’s “Reindeer Games.” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Reindeer-Games-photo-2.jpg The cast of TCT on Tour’s “Reindeer Games.” Courtesy photo