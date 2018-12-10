EC FFA excels in competition

Thirteen East Clinton FFA members recently competed in the chapter level of the job interview competition.

On Nov. 5 for the freshman division, Reagan Walker, Jenna Stanley, Skyla Taylor, Hailie Byrum, Myah Antech, Zach Vest and Katie Carey all participated. Moving on from the division were Reagan and Jenna.

For the sophomore division, Marci Ellis, Alonah Hall and Maggie Matthews competed, and Marci and Maggie moved on.

For the junior division, Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross and Nathan Best competed, and Carlie and Sarah moved on.

Taking place on Nov. 11, Carlie Ellis, Sarah Ross, Marci Ellis, Maggie Matthews, Reagan Walker and Jenna Stanley competed in the sub-district competition.

Reagan Walker in the freshman division placed first, moving on to districts. Jenna Stanley, also a freshman, placed second, but was not able to move on because only one person from each school in a division may move on.

Marci Ellis placed third in the sophomore division, and Maggie Matthews placed fifth.

For the Junior division, Carlie Ellis placed first and Sarah Ross placed second. Carlie was able to move on to districts, but Sarah was not due to the one person per chapter rule.

Carlie Ellis and Reagan Walker participated in the district competition, where Reagan placed fifth in her division, and Carlie placed first, moving on to state.

At state, Carlie Ellis competed against the best competitors in each division.

Carlie placed first in the junior division, moving on to the finals. She ended up placing fourth overall in the state.

The Chapter is very proud of Carlie as well as all of the other chapter members that participated in the CDE.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_IMG_1655.jpg Courtesy photo