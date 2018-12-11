K9 Karson retires from WPD

WILMINGTON — K9 Karson is now officially retired from the Wilmington Police Department.

“After many years of great service to our community, it is my honor to announce his retirement,” Police Chief Duane Weyand said in a press release Tuesday. “Officer (Jerry) Popp, Karson’s handler, has officially left our agency to pursue other opportunities which facilitated the decision to retire Karson.

“Both have been a great team since the fall of 2013,” Weyand added. “They have made hundreds of arrests and made national news when Karson got loose from boarding. Karson made numerous guest appearances at Relay for Life, dog park open houses, 5Ks, daycares, schools, National Night Out, and countless other venues promoting law enforcement.“

Karson is now retired from the WPD. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_Karson.jpg Karson is now retired from the WPD. Wilmington PD