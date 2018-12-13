WPD donates to Operation Cherrybend

You may have noticed that some Wilmington police officers are sporting beards. “This is part of our annual Beards for a Cause campaign,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand. “Officers wishing to participate in the Beard for a Cause campaign donate $50 for the ability to have a beard from Thanksgiving until February.” He said that this year the WPD selected Operation Cherrybend for its charity of choice. “We can’t thank the Ellis family enough for their support of our organization and the support they have given to the veterans,” said Weyand. Shown from left are Jessica DeBold, Beth Ellis and Duane Weyand.

You may have noticed that some Wilmington police officers are sporting beards. “This is part of our annual Beards for a Cause campaign,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand. “Officers wishing to participate in the Beard for a Cause campaign donate $50 for the ability to have a beard from Thanksgiving until February.” He said that this year the WPD selected Operation Cherrybend for its charity of choice. “We can’t thank the Ellis family enough for their support of our organization and the support they have given to the veterans,” said Weyand. Shown from left are Jessica DeBold, Beth Ellis and Duane Weyand. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_DSC_0516.jpg You may have noticed that some Wilmington police officers are sporting beards. “This is part of our annual Beards for a Cause campaign,” said Police Chief Duane Weyand. “Officers wishing to participate in the Beard for a Cause campaign donate $50 for the ability to have a beard from Thanksgiving until February.” He said that this year the WPD selected Operation Cherrybend for its charity of choice. “We can’t thank the Ellis family enough for their support of our organization and the support they have given to the veterans,” said Weyand. Shown from left are Jessica DeBold, Beth Ellis and Duane Weyand. Wilmington PD