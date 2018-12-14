Holmes Elementary lockdown lifted after a brief missing firearm scare

WILMINGTON — Holmes Elementary School was placed on lockdown for about 20 minutes Friday morning after concerns on the whereabouts of a firearm.

Wilmington Police Chief Duane Weyand told the News Journal the lockdown occurred shortly at 9 a.m. on Friday after a parent dropped off their child, returned to their vehicle and noticed “their firearm was missing.”

“They immediately reported to the school and the school went into lockdown. Officers and school officials began investigating the matter. Another officer went to the reportee’s residence to look there,” said Weyand.

The weapon was located at the parent’s home “after a few minutes” and was never on school property.

The lockdown was lifted within 20 minutes.

“I can’t thank the school enough for their quick action in this matter,” said Weyand.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_popo-lightbars-2-12-26-04-066-1.jpg