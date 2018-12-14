Municipal court dispositions: Sentences for O.V.I and thefts

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Dec. 3 and Dec. 7:

• Nicholas Glasser, 28, of Hillsboro, three counts of theft, sentenced to 540 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $375 court costs. Glasser must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no similar offenses for six years, complete non-reporting probation, and pay $534.98 in restitution. Two additional theft charges along with a drug paraphernalia and a marijuana possession charge were dismissed.

• Derrick Buell, 37, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 180 days in jail (155 days suspended), fined $350, assessed $125 court costs. Buell must have no contact with the victim and was ordered to report to probation on Dec. 5.

• Angela Goodwin, 43, of New Vienna, theft, driving under suspension, sentenced to two days in jail, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Goodwin must write a letter of apology to the victim, pay $334.89 in restitution, and have no contact with them.

• Carl Cordes, 30, of Blanchester, domestic violence, protection order violation. Sentencing stayed. Two additional protection order violation charges, along with an additional domestic violence charge, and a criminal damages charge were dismissed.

• Steven Hopkins, 58, of Wilmington, O.V.I./under the influence, sentenced to 180 days in jail (173 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 6, 2018 to Dec. 6, 2021. Hopkins must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol/drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license and grant driving privileges effective Dec. 21, 2018. Additional charges of O.V.I., a marked lanes violation, and a second O.V.I./under the influence charge were dismissed.

• Zachary Phillips, 21, of Greenville, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 4, 2018 to Dec. 3, 2019, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Phillips must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective Dec. 19. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Cody Planck, 27, of Wilmington, child endangerment, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Two additional child endangerment charges were dismissed.

• Daniel Kahlamer, 55, of Wilmington, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. Kahlamer must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• Lynette McGraw, 62, of Dayton, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. McGraw must complete two years of non-reporting probation Additional charges of drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and a stop sign violation were dismissed.

• Alicia Knisley, 37, of Midland, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Knisley must complete 24 hours of community service, write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Melissa Anderson, 49, of Circleville, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Jail time stayed to allow Anderson to complete diversion. Anderson must write an apology letter to the victim and pay restitution $177.87 in restitution.

• Casey Wright, 33, of Hillsboro, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 10 days in jail (nine days suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Wright must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for a year and must not reside in Clinton County for a year.

• Jodi Mongold, 41, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Mongold must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Melissa West, 21, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $250 court costs. West must take part in non-reporting probation and have no contact with the victim. A menacing charge was dismissed.

• Christie McIntosh, 29, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. McIntosh must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Carrie Haynes, 39, of Chillicothe, theft, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Haynes must write a letter of apology to the victim, have no contact with them, commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Ashley Mann, 25, of New Vienna, theft. Sentencing stayed to let Mann complete diversion.

• Cathy Malott, 36, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Malott must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Lavelle Ringo, 35, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Ringo must commit no further offenses for one year and complete non-reporting probation.

• Chris Marsden, 57, of Wilmington, aggravated menacing, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Marsden must have no contact with the victims, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. An additional menacing charge was dismissed.

• Brian Applegate, 39, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail, assessed $125 court costs.

• Timothy Dunning, 67, of Wilmington, confined a dangerous dog, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Dunning shall pay $100 to clerk for boarding costs to benefit the Clinton County Dog Warden. The dog was released to the defendant. A “failure to affix” charge was dismissed.

• Richard Sholler Jr., 26, of Clarksville, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. Sholler must write a letter of apology to the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Jesse Robinson, 39, of Independence, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Robinson.

• Aaron Hupp, 24, of Blanchester, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Samantha Snyder, 38, of Lynchburg, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, seat belt violation, fined $270, assessed $125 court costs.

• Mackenzie Marbrey, 20, of Gahanna, going 93 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Marbrey.

• Julianne Huerta, 20, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Ashley Hampton, 21, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs.

• Zhengchang Geng, 22, of Columbus, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Geng.

• Michelle Hammons, 48, of Hebron, going 106 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Hammons.

• Stephen Lisk, 41, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Shaun Hatfield, 46, of Bainbridge, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. A one-way traffic violation was dismissed.

• William Ayle, 25, of Westerville, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Ayle.

• Corrie Crowell, 31, of Nashville, going 103 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Crowell.

