BPD: Two charges after man arrested

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was arrested Sunday after a short foot pursuit.

On Sunday afternoon Ptl. Micah Day was on patrol in the 300 block of South Wright Street when he saw Christopher Pike, 35, walking, according to Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

“Ptl. Day knew that the department held a warrant for Pike’s arrest for failure to appear before the court as ordered in an OVI and a possession of drug abuse instruments case,” said Reinbolt.

“When the officer stopped his cruiser, Pike ran away on foot. A short foot pursuit ensued, with the officer catching Pike. Pike resisted efforts to place him in handcuffs, but the officer eventually succeeded in doing so.

“An off-duty employee of Blanchester Emergency Medical Service observed the struggle and stopped to lend assistance to the officer, which was greatly appreciated,” added Reinbolt.

Pike was searched and found to be in possession of several hypodermic needles, said Reinbolt, adding that Pike admitted that he is addicted to illegal narcotics.

Pike was taken to the police station, where he was served with charges of possession of a drug abuse instrument and resisting arrest. He was then taken to the Clinton County Jail.

