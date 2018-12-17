Clinton County Sheriff’s reports: Chase covered 38 miles

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Hamilton male after a vehicle pursuit around Midland at 7:55 p.m. on Dec. 13. According to the report, deputies attempted to stop the vehicle after seeing it run through a stop sign and traveling at high rates of speed. The pursuit led into Highland County, leading to Highland County deputies assisting CCSO. The report notes that the driver of the fleeing vehicle ran a stop sign almost causing an accident, and at some points, the chase would reach speeds of around 100 mph. The chase eventually led back to Clinton County where Ohio State Highway Troopers assisted. The suspected vehicle eventually swerved into a ditch around State Route 28 and Doak Road. The driver was treated for an injured foot at Clinton Memorial Hospital. When he was cleared, he was transported to the Clinton County Jail where he was issued a citation and booked for alleged failure to comply. The report indicates the suspect had previously been charged with failure to comply “multiple times in multiple different jurisdictions.” A 35-year-old female passenger from Blanchester was checked for a head injury she said she sustained when the car crashed. She was eventually released. The report indicates the pursuit lasted for 35 minutes and covered 38 miles through both Clinton and Highland County.

• At 5:29 p.m. on Dec. 11, a 26-year-old Wilmington male is suspected of leading deputies on a vehicle around Martinsville. A black/yellow Suzuki GSX600 was recovered from the pursuit.

• At 10:06 a.m. on Dec. 7, while attempting to serve an active warrant on a male subject at the 4800 block of State Route 350 West in Clarksville, deputies located drug paraphernalia, a small bag of marijuana, and over $2,800 in cash in the camper for the subject after receiving consent to search the trailer.

• At 7:07 p.m. on Dec. 7, a 47-year-old Martinsville female reported a Sanyo TV was taken from her residence at the 200 block of Short Street.

• A stolen U-Haul trailer was recovered after a traffic stop around North Curry and Gurneyville Road in Wilmington at 2:29 p.m. on Dec. 8.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Fairview Street in New Vienna at 2:26 p.m. on Dec. 10 on a report of multiple checks being stolen. A 79-year-old New Vienna male is listed as the victim and the checks in total were valued at $740. The checks were stolen between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.

• At 8:32 a.m. on Dec. 11, an 82-year-old Wilmington male reported a trailer and a Ferris zero-turn mower were stolen from his residence at the 1700 block of McGuinn Road in Wilmington. It was stolen between Dec. 8 and 11, according to the report.

• At 4:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, an 80-year-old Hillsboro male reported that a battery charger was stolen from farm equipment at the 600 block of Texas Road in Wilmington.

• At 4:01 p.m. on Dec. 12, a 44-year-old Oregonia male advised he is a victim of identity fraud. A 38-year-old Clarksville female is listed as a suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Clarksville female for an alleged assault after responding to a report of one at the 100 block of Lebanon Road in Clarksville at 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 12. According to the report, the victim — a 23-year-old Lynchburg female — advised while her father and husband were over at the residence to fix the water pump, she was on the front porch of the residence. The suspect advised them to use the garage door to enter and exit the residence since there were dogs at the residence and she wasn’t sure if they’d bite. The suspect said it was fine. Later the victim asked if she could come in to see if the water was working, the suspect then “came back out and began to yell and argue” at the victim. The victim walked down a wheelchair ramp to stand next to her father when the suspect “then ran down the ramp and punched her on the left side of her face.” The victim advised she never threatened or hit the suspect and that she wished to pursue charges. The suspect told authorities she contacted the victim’s family to fix it since they’d be out of water for two weeks and advised the victim’s father “keeps saying they ordered wrong parts” but keeps taking the money. She also said the victim was “running her mouth” at her. The victim’s husband advised while working on the pump she heard the suspect yell at the victim, and after the victim walked down the ramp, the suspect ran down and punched her. Photos were taken of the victim’s injuries.

• At 5:56 p.m. on Dec. 12, deputies were dispatched to the 3400 block of Second Creek Road in Blanchester on an assault report. According to the report, a 46-year-old Blanchester male advised he was assaulted by two unknown male subjects and had apparent minor injuries.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574