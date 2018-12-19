Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Holiday Inn Express, 155 Holiday Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 5. Critical: Verification demonstrating food employees know when to report illness unavailable. Oatmeal in hot holding warmers found at 110°F. Person in charge adjusted equipment control, and discarded. Air temperature above 41°F in reach-in cooler. Person in charge to defrost cooler, rearrange product and adjust temperature control. Cream cheese packaged at counter was not on ice above 41°F. Person in charge to discard and use ice to maintain correct temperature. Pancake batter in pancake maker was at 87°F and no ice pack in machine. Person in charge to discard and use ice to maintain temperature. Chemical containers/spray bottles stored throughout kitchen. Person in charge placed all chemicals under sink with chemical storage. Several packaged food items for retail sale are labeled not for retail sale at the snack sales. Air gap missing at new drain for oven equipment. Visible air gap must be present to prevent contamination from sewer back-up. Hose connected to faucet was stored in bottom of utility sink. Person in charge removed hose. (Keep hose disconnected or install backflow prevention device.)

Level 2 Certified Food Protection Manager unavailable. Can of grease drippings and food debris found stored in hand sink. Cinnamon sugar mixture was not labeled with common name. Medicine at snack sales area stored above food items. Boxes of juice and other food items found stored on floor (dry stock area). Wet cloth fund on sink ledge and not stored in sanitizer solution. Handle of scoops found in walnuts and raisins. Ice accumulations found in reach-in cooler. Cloths found at bottom in reach-in cooler. Sanitizer test strips unavailable. Plumbing at 3-sink is leaking. (Bucket of water under sink.) Person in charge to report to maintenance for repair. Cabinet below hand sink and open drain has clutter. Area must be organized and only non-food-related supplies may be stored in area. Cove trim missing below cabinets in dry stock room. Counter needs sealed at new hole from drain line of oven. panel in cabinet below juice machine is not secure. Holiday freezer in dry stock room is not commercial or NSF (or similar) rated. Current FSO license is not posted (expired). Electrical outlet covers missing on oven and coffee equipment outlets.

Follow-up: Dec. 12.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Dec. 5. Critical: Sweet and sour chicken on hot bar was 125-128°F. Person in charge pulled chicken and replaced with new chicken at 207°F. Thank you. Employee eating ice cream behind Hibachi bar. Person told employee no eating. Employee discarded ice cream.

No employee currently has Class 2 certification — employee has taken test, waiting for Chinese test to be given again in Franklin County. Wiping cloths on sushi prep counter, Hibachi prep counter and at cooking station in kitchen lying on counter. All wiping cloths must be stored in solution. Threshold to walk-in freezer coming apart. There is black and pink residue on the outside of doors to both walk-in coolers. Wall beside ice machine is dirty. Grout behind the spray at sink is dirty and black in color. Floors and walls in kitchen are dirty and need cleaning. General sanitation in kitchen/dish area needs to be improved.

Follow-up: Approx. Jan. 16.

• Generations Pizza, 100 Lowe’s Drive, Wilmington, Dec. 6. Complaint. Received complaint regarding patrons finding hairs in two different pizzas. Talked with person in charge on duty regarding complaint. All employees who make food wear hair nets while in kitchen and making food. Person in charge has facial hair and we discussed wearing beard nets and having them available. Employees are to clock in and get hair net for work at that time. Person in charge was going to get beard nets.

• Alkermes, 265 Olinger Circle, Wilmington, Dec. 5. Critical: Sausage and turkey from omelet station was 49°F and 47°F. Person in charge discarded all items that had been on omelet station. Thank you.

Door on walk-in cooler not shutting properly.

