Throwback Thursday: Bustling downtown

Downtown Wilmington was a busy place when this undated photo was taken; could it be the 1930s? From the right foreground, businesses include Day & Hale Drugs, Wilmington Realty & Loan, “Watch-Clock-Phonograph”, Frank L. Miller Jeweler, Long Soda-Grill, and on down the line is DP&L. At left are Grantham Drugs-Sodas and The Syndicate Store. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/12/web1_downtown.jpg Downtown Wilmington was a busy place when this undated photo was taken; could it be the 1930s? From the right foreground, businesses include Day & Hale Drugs, Wilmington Realty & Loan, “Watch-Clock-Phonograph”, Frank L. Miller Jeweler, Long Soda-Grill, and on down the line is DP&L. At left are Grantham Drugs-Sodas and The Syndicate Store. News Journal file photo