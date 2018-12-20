Sock it to CMH blood drive

WILMINGTON – Community Blood Centers needs donors during the critical holiday period and CMH Regional Health System is helping by hosting its monthly community blood drive during Christmas week on Wednesday, Dec. 26 from noon to 6:30 p.m. in the upstairs conference room next to the cafeteria, 610 W. Main St.

CBC has a gift of colorful holiday socks for everyone who registers to donate. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

CBC is focusing on the immediate need for blood donors to maintain the blood supply during the challenging holiday season, and the strategic goal in 2019 of identifying and recruiting new platelet and plasma donors. The monthly CMH Regional Health blood drive offers the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma by appointment.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at several community blood drives. Platelets are the cells that control bleeding while plasma is the fluid that maintains blood pressure. Both are vital for the treatment of cancer, trauma, organ transplant, and burn patients.

New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

