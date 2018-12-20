‘Blue Christmas’ helps those who are suffering

If the holly jolly spirit of Christmastime has been grating on you, you’re not alone. The Wilmington Area Ministerial Association, in conjunction with Clinton Memorial Hospital, will be offering a special Blue Christmas service for those who are feeling less than jolly.

Blue Christmas Services are traditionally held on Dec. 21 — the longest night of the year. These services extend the love of Christian fellowship to all people — those who have a church home, and those who have not darkened the door of a church for years.

This service is especially for those who are grieving — people who have lost loved ones, people who are struggling with depression or anxiety, people who are lonely, people who are sad for any reason.

“The message of Christmas is that God is with us,” said Pastor Julie Rudd of Wilmington Friends Meeting. “It’s a joyful message, but also one that meets us in the midst of our own sadness. If you are feeling down, I hope that you will join us for this worship time. It’s a powerful way of understanding how Christ is with us in our grief.”

This will be the fourth annual Blue Christmas service in Wilmington. The ecumenical services in 2015 and 2016 were hosted at Wilmington Friends Meeting. In 2017, they were moved to Clinton Memorial Hospital.