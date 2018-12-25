New number for homeless shelter

WILMINGTON — In 2018, and every day we have so much to be thankful for and I’m sure happy to live in a community where there are many caring and giving people who have helped and supported the Clinton County Homeless Shelter this year!

Thank you for your gifts all year long and for your help in making our 30-year anniversary and this Christmas Season so very special for the children and families living here with us at the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.

We have an important update to share and hope you will update your contact listing for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Our new number is 937-382-7058.

The public is welcome to attend the annual meeting of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 24 at 7:30 a.m. at the General Denver Hotel. Please RSVP at 937-382-7058 or to denises@clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org if you are interested in attending.