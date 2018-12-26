COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Thursday, Dec. 27

• Dec 27: Bento Box Book Club for Teens: Anime Night. Watch an Anime movie at the Wilmington Public Library.

• “Throwback Thursdays” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library, 2:30-5 p.m. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres.

Monday, Dec. 31

• New Year’s Eve Lunch at noon at the Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center. Menu is roast pork with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, dinner roll and carrot cake; $6 per person. Call 937-382-7170 for ticket information.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

• Page Turners’ Book Club (for adults) will discuss “Black Klansman” by Ron Stallworth on Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Public Library. New members are welcome. Pick up a copy of the book at the Main Library.

Thursday, Jan. 3

• Dungeons and Dragons game night for ages 10 and up at Wilmington Public Library 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3.

• Alzheimer’s Care Giver Support Group is held the first Thursday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m. at Ohio Living Cape May. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, this a space place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. The purpose of the group is to develop a mutual support system. For information contact Abby Ellsberry at 937-382-2995.

• Book Lovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, The book they will be discussing is “Killing Trail” by Margaret Mizushima. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book, depending on availability. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, call the Blanchester Public Library at the number above.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call us at 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Sunday, Jan. 6

• “Knit Wits” will meet at Wilmington Public Library at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6. Bring your project and join friends for the afternoon. This group is open to all project types — knitting, embroidery, cross stitch, latch hook, crochet, etc. All are welcome to attend, even beginners.

Monday, Jan. 7

• New Family Story Time will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7. The theme this week is “Penguins.”

• Teen Advisory Board Meeting at Wilmington Public Library on Monday, Jan. 7 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Chill, hang out and discuss program and event ideas. New members welcome.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

• D.I.Y. Night for teens ages 12-19 at Wilmington Public Library 4:20-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8. Make a Bullet Journal.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday, and all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will be hosting their Middle School Book Club 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 8 for students in grades 6-8, discussing the graphic novel series “The Lumberjanes, Vol. 1-3” by Noelle Stevenson. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call us at 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Jan. 9

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9; and at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. The theme this week is “Penguins.”

Thursday, Jan. 10

• Seven more men and women will start the new year as graduates of the You-Turn Recovery Docket — the specialized docket within Clinton County Common Pleas Court of Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck — created for those with addiction issues. Chris Fisher, Ricky Johnson, Bruce Bennett, Tommy Grimes, Donna Lancen, Crystal Hamm and Erica Johnson are scheduled to graduate at the docket’s fifth ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 at the First Christian Church, 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. The public is invited.

• Join the Wilmington Public Library’s Daytime Book Discussion Group (for adults) at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 at its new location — Kava Haus at 187 E. Locust St. “And the Mountains Echoed” by Khaled Hosseini will be discussed. Pick up your copy of book at Main Library. New members welcome.

• O.G.R.E Nights for ages 12-19 on Thursday, Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at Wilmington Public Library. Order of Gaming Ridiculousness and Excitement means new friends and all sorts of table-top games.

• Family Fort Night at Wilmington Public Library 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. All supplies will be provided for building forts and then reading in the forts.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call us at 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, Jan. 12

• Phil Dirt & the Dozers make their annual return to the Murphy Theatre for some classic oldies and to celebrate their 30 years of performing at the Murphy with a special reception. at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

• Hamilton Party for adults 16 and up at Wilmington Public Library at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Party includes trivia and karaoke.

Monday, Jan. 14

• New Family Story Time will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. The theme this week is “Llama Llama.”

• Caregiver Support Group meets the second Monday of every month at 1 p.m. in the library at St. Columbkille’s Parish Center. Next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. For more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171. If Wilmington or Blanchester schools are closed due to inclement weather, the meeting is cancelled.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

• STEM Explorers for ages 12-19 will be held at Wilmington Public Library 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. Learn about luminescent chemistry with glow sticks and creation of illuminating liquid.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday, and all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16; and at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. The theme this week is “Llama Llama.”

• Discovery Club for all school-age students at the Wilmington Public Library 4:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16. Learn about viscosity, density, and chemical reactions while making a snow storm in a jar.

• Coffee and Conversation is held the third Wednesday of every month at 1:15 p.m. — join friends, neighbors and the Ohio Living Cape May family for an informational speaker followed by refreshments. Event is in the Cambridge Library. Please contact Abby Ellsberry for more information or to reserve your spot at 937-382-2995.

Thursday, Jan. 17

• Budgeting Workshop (for ages 16 and up) at Wilmington Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17. Not another boring budgeting class — hands-on activities to learn how to save money while grocery shopping, or on a date night. Workshop presented by Financial Coach Whitney Harrington is based on Christian Scripture. You may register at 937-382-2417.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call us at 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Jan. 22

• D.I.Y. Night for teens ages 12-19 at Wilmington Public Library 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. Make a Scrabble keychain.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday, and all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library will be hosting their Young Adult Book Club 2:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 22. Open to high school students, they will be discussing “I Am Number Four” by Pittacus Lore. Those who wish to join can pick up a copy of the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Jan. 23

• Story times for children at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23; and 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. The theme this week is “Swoosh! Airplanes.”

• “History Extra — Vikings” will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23 for school-age students and/or parents.

Thursday, Jan. 24

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24. Make a Valentine’s Day button heart on painted canvas. All supplies provided. Registration is required by calling 937-382-2417.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call us at 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Saturday, Jan. 26

• Kids Comedy at the Murphy with Matthew David Stanley combining clean stand-up comedy with mind-blowing magic at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Bring the entire family for a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 28

• New Family Story Time will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28. The theme this week is “Bzzz Bzzz Bees.”

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library monthly “Life Skills” will meet 5-6 p.m. Jan. 28. Teens and tweens can learn basic life skills every month — today’s lesson will be Microwaving 101. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Tuesday, Jan. 29

• LEGO Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library is 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29. Note the new day of the week and new age range.There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Story Time for all ages at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library 11 a.m.-noon Tuesdays. Participants will enjoy books, songs, activities and more while building early literacy skills. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Library “Lego Club” meets 4-5 p.m. every Tuesday, and all elementary school ages are welcome. Each week children will be presented a Lego building challenge and have their work on display at the library. Legos are provided. For more information call 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Jan. 30

• Story times for children will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30; and at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. The theme this week is “Bzzz Bzzz Bees.”

Thursday, Jan. 31

• New Monthly Family Book Club “A Novel Idea” at Wilmington Public Library at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. “Howl’s Moving Castle” will be discussed. Pick up your copies at the library beforehand to discuss that evening.

• Bento Box Book Club for ages 10-19 at Wilmington Public Library 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. Pick up your copy of “Assassination Classroom, Volume 1” at the library, and join in the discussion.

• “Throwback Thursdays” 2:30-5 p.m. at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. Take a musical trip back in time with DJ’s Kit Kat and Baby Sun as they play vinyl records, cassette tapes and CDs from various eras and genres. For more information call us at 937-289-1079 or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Thursday, Feb. 7

• Alzheimer’s Care Giver Support Group is held the first Thursday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m. at Ohio Living Cape May. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, this a space place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia. The purpose of the group is to develop a mutual support system. For information contact Abby Ellsberry at 937-382-2995.

Saturday, Feb. 9

• Comedy Night at the Murphy with Mike Armstrong — the ex-cop from the Bob & Tom Show returns to the Murphy Theatre for a show meant for adults but with clean adult humor. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 16

• Night Fever: A Tribute to the Bee Gees presented by Gary Warner returns to the Murphy Theatre. The group which thoroughly entertained local crowds last year at the Murphy has toured the world for over 10 years. They perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 20

• Coffee and Conversation is held the third Wednesday of every month at 1:15 p.m. — join friends, neighbors and the Ohio Living Cape May family for an informational speaker followed by refreshments. Event is in the Cambridge Library. Please contact Abby Ellsberry for more information or to reserve your spot at 937-382-2995.

Sunday, March 10

• The Children’s Theatre TCT on Tour presents “Rumpelstiltskin” — a re-telling of the classic tale of the miller’s daughter, her boastful father, a handsome prince and the ability to spin straw into gold — at 2 p.m. on March 10. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show.

Saturday, March 16

• The Drowsy Lads return to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. March 16: Your toes will be tapping and there will be a smile on your face for a long time after — join the spirit of Irish music in the Midwest to kick off Saint Patrick’s weekend at the Murphy with the Drowsy Lads and Guinness! For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

• Mutts Gone Nuts makes its return to the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. on May 5. “What’s happens when it rains cats and dogs? You can step in a poodle!” If you think that joke was terrible, that’s because it was written by a person; to see how funny dogs can be, come check out Mutts Gone Nuts, a comedy show that lets the pups shine, instead of letting their trainers tell the jokes. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show.

Saturday, May 11

• Mike Albert and the Big “E” Band presented by Bill Marine Ford returns for another great high-energy performance to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. For tickets, call 937-382-3643, visit themurphytheatre.org or stop by the box office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and day of show beginning at 5 p.m.