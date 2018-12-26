Throwback Thursday: City from the sky

In this bird’s-eye view of Wilmington, note that the “Washington Oak” which was recently damaged during the ice storm stands not-so-tall at the northwest corner of the courthouse square. Note also that the post office (now the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office) is under construction in the top middle/left of the photo, meaning the photo was taken around 1929. This photo is courtesy of Greg Hart, whose father-in-law, Bill Vandervort, was a mail carrier.

