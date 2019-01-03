Throwback Thursday: Driven to succeed

This photo is of Wilmington bus drivers and “buses on hand or in service at close of school 1947”, and it was taken by the “H.H. Van Dervort Transportation Co., 246 Fife Ave., Wilmington, Ohio.” The last names of some drivers are listed, including Inwood, Stephens, Rudy, Toliver, Reynolds, Noftsger, DeBoard and Frump. Do you recognize any of the drivers? If so, please let us know at info@wnewsj.com.

This photo is of Wilmington bus drivers and “buses on hand or in service at close of school 1947”, and it was taken by the “H.H. Van Dervort Transportation Co., 246 Fife Ave., Wilmington, Ohio.” The last names of some drivers are listed, including Inwood, Stephens, Rudy, Toliver, Reynolds, Noftsger, DeBoard and Frump. Do you recognize any of the drivers? If so, please let us know at info@wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_20181231124209_001.jpg This photo is of Wilmington bus drivers and “buses on hand or in service at close of school 1947”, and it was taken by the “H.H. Van Dervort Transportation Co., 246 Fife Ave., Wilmington, Ohio.” The last names of some drivers are listed, including Inwood, Stephens, Rudy, Toliver, Reynolds, Noftsger, DeBoard and Frump. Do you recognize any of the drivers? If so, please let us know at info@wnewsj.com. News Journal file photo