Pedestrian struck on Truesdell

WILMINGTON — A pedestrian was injured and transported via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after both the woman and her dog were struck by a vehicle on West Truesdell Street near Holmes Elementary at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Wilmington Police Officer Joshua Gibson told the News Journal that they were crossing the street near Timber Lane when a westbound vehicle struck them. The dog was deceased at the scene.

The identities of the victim, and the driver of the Ford sedan, who stopped and remained on the scene, have not yet been released.

No additional information is available at this time.

This accident occurred Thursday morning on West Truesdell. Tom Barr | News Journal