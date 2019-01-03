Wilmington doctor suspended for abusing opiates

WILMINGTON — A local physician is suspended from practicing medicine after he admitted writing nearly 200 prescriptions for four powerful opiates for his personal use.

The 11-page public-record document — titled “Step I Consent Agreement Between Shawn Michael Swick, M.D., and the State Medical Board of Ohio” — was signed by Swick on Dec. 4, 2018.

Swick was formerly part of the medical staff at Main Medical Inc. on Main Street in Wilmington. He is no longer with the firm.

The document states in part: “Dr. Swick admits that on or about October 1, 2018, he was ordered to go to an examination at Glenbeigh, a Board-approved treatment provider, in Rock Creek, Ohio, which began on or about November 11, 2018. Dr. Swick further admits that after the examination, he entered residential treatment for the diagnosis of Opiate Use Disorder at Glenbeigh on or about November 11, 2018, where he remains to date. Dr. Swick further admits that this examination and subsequent treatment were ordered and recommended because during approximately the preceding five years, he had written nearly a combined 200 prescriptions, including Oxycodone, Hydromet, Percocet and Hydrocodone, for a patient and/or family members which were for his personal use.”

In addition, “… Dr. Swick knowingly and voluntarily agrees with the Board to the following terms, conditions and limitations:

“The certificate of Dr. Swick to practice medicine and surgery in the State of Ohio shall be suspended for an indefinite period of time, but not less than 180 days. … Dr. Swick shall abstain completely from the personal use or personal possession of drugs, except those prescribed, dispensed or administered to him by another so authorized by law who has full knowledge of Dr. Swick’s history of chemical dependency.”

Swick must appear “in person for an interview before the full Board or its designated representative during the third month following the effective date of this Consent Agreement. Subsequent personal appearances must occur every three months thereafter, and/or as otherwise requested by the Board.”

Swick must also submit to random drug testing at least four times per month — “including but not limited to blood, urine, hair, saliva, breath, or fingernail samples” — and he must participate in a board-approved alcohol and drug rehabilitation program, followed by entering into an after-care program.

He agreed to pay a fine of $4,000 to the board.

Swick declined comment to the News Journal this week.

The document states that if Swick complies with all stipulations in the agreement, he may apply for his license to practice in Ohio to be reinstated.

In the document, Swick states this is the first time he has been treated for chemical abuse or chemical dependency.

