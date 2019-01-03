4-H Club is On-Target

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsmen Club at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10 with 31 in attendance.

The group started the meeting with delicious holiday food that everyone brought in.

The group then held an election of officers. The 2019 Clinton County On-Target officers are President Anthony Mayer, Vice President Tim Ritchey, Secretary Mikala Hatfield, Treasurer Sydney Bennett, and News Reporter Ellie Smith.

Meetings will be the second Monday of every month from January to June. Setup is at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Cleanup will be at 7:30 p.m.

We will have guest speakers at some of our meetings. The next meeting will be on Monday, Jan. 14. Anyone between the ages of 9 and 18 who is interested in learning more about shooting sports including shotgun, rifle, pistol, and archery is invited to attend the meeting.

If you have questions please contact the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901.

The 2019 officers of the On-Target 4-H Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_target4h.jpeg The 2019 officers of the On-Target 4-H Club. Courtesy photo