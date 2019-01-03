SSCC names fall academic honorees

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for fall semester 2018.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours.

Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Clinton County residents earning honors are:

President’s List

Annie Beery of Wilmington, William Brooks of Wilmington, Jean Chase of Wilmington, Derek Clinton of Lynchburg, Suziana Conard of Wilmington, Alexander Fischer of Blanchester, Garrett Hickey of Blanchester, Cole Holzheimer of Clarksville, Breanna Massie of Wilmington, Levi Mobley of Blanchester, Ricardo Nevarez of Wilmington, Travis Ribby of Lynchburg, Alison Shaffer of Wilmington, Kristen Tuggle of Sabina, Zachary Webber of Wilmington, and Kathryn Yurek of Wilmington.

Dean’s List

Nigel Banks of Wilmington, Alexander Brooks of Wilmington, Montgomery Carpenter of Wilmington, Kyle Eikenberry of Wilmington, Timothy Farr of Clarksville, Michael Flanigan of Wilmington, Ethan Jones of Wilmington, Chloe Miller of Wilmington, Bryson Mills of Wilmington, Christopher Mullins of New Vienna, Sydney Newman of Martinsville, Brooke Rose of Wilmington, Nathan Taylor of Wilmington, Brooklyn Taylor of Wilmington, and Katie Vaughan of Wilmington.

