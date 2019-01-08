Blanchester police seek info on fugitive’s whereabouts

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester police are seeking the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

According to Police Chief Chief Scott Reinbolt, at around 9 p.m. on Monday Ptl. Micah Day stopped a car for a traffic violation in the 400 block of South Broadway Street.

”There were three men in the car, one of whom was identified as Lucas Fahrubel, 24, of Clarksville,” said Reinbolt. He said Fahrubel is wanted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant “based on a domestic violence charge.“

“Fahrubel fled from the vehicle on foot and a foot chase ensued,” said Reinbolt. “Ptl. Day’s call for assistance was answered by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The officer and deputies were not able to locate Fahrubel.”

A charge of resisting arrest has been filed against Fahrubel and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on that charge, Reinbolt said.

“He is known to frequent 321 S. Wright St. in Blanchester and he has an extensive criminal record including convictions for breaking and entering and Uunlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He is currently on parole,” said Reinbolt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Blanchester Police Department.

Two men arrested

Police arrested two men on outstanding warrants on Thursday.

At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, Blanchester police officers and a Clinton County Sheriff’s deputy went to 321 S. Wright St. after receiving a tip that a fugitive named Edward Creech was at that residence.

Officers knocked at the front door, which was answered by Creech, 24, who was placed under arrest. He was wanted by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with felony drand theft.

Officers then noticed another man inside the home. He was identified as Shawn Fox, age 30. Sgt. Mowen knew that Fox was wanted by the Blanchester police department on a warrant for a theft offense. Fox was placed under arrest. A computer check revealed that he was also wanted by the Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging felony possession of drugs.

Creech was transported to the Clinton County jail by the deputy. Fox was taken to the Blanchester Police station for processing, then was transported to the Clinton County jail by a Blanchester police officer.

Fox https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_fox.jpg Fox Creech https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_creech.jpg Creech Fahrubel https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Fahrubel.jpg Fahrubel