Colerain officer struck by vehicle dies

CINCINNATI (AP) — A police officer in Ohio who was struck by a pickup truck while he was redirecting traffic after a crash has died.

Colerain Township police say the 46-year-old officer died Monday night at a hospital where he had been in critical condition since Friday.

Police said Officer Dale Woods was injured late Friday night while police and emergency crews were responding to a car that had struck a pole. Authorities say a pickup truck approaching the scene, struck Woods.

Police Chief Mark Denney says the father of three leaves behind “a grateful police department and a grateful community.”

Hundreds of people attended a vigil for Woods in the Cincinnati suburb Monday night shortly before he died.

Authorities are investigating the crash that killed the 15-year veteran of the police department.