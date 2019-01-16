HACC, Woodmen team to help cancer patients

The Clarksville Chapter of Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with the Health Alliance of Clinton County to help raise money to help support the Cancer Assistance Patient Assistance Program.

The Holiday Ball was held at the Roberts Centre on Saturday, Dec 1 with over 200 people in attendance. Modern Woodmen matched funds up to $2,500.

“We were pleased to partner with the Health Alliance as they do such great work in all their efforts to provide for the needs of cancer patients,” said Modern Woodmen District Agent Dan Mayo. “The Holiday Ball is a signature event and we were proud to be part of such a great event.

“Modern Woodmen seeks quality organizations to work together to make its community a better place to live. Our Matching Funds program is one of our feature programs in accomplishing this objective.”

For more information, call Mayo at 937 725-0445.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_woodmen.jpeg