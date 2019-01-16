Lots happening at Blan Senior Center

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Senior Citizens (BSC) organization continues to grow strong as it approaches 50 years of serving senior in the area.

Its first meeting was held Nov. 11, 1970. Groundbreaking at the present location took place May 18, 1994.

BSC has an exceptional well-maintained center with newly remodeled kitchen.

Anyone over age 50 may join for annual dues of just $15. Meetings are held on first and third Wednesdays, and carry-in or potluck meals are part of each meeting.

Programs and entertainment take place after the social meeting on third Wednesdays.

The Center has activities planned six days a week; Community Breakfast once a month; three community fundraising dinners a year; plus a very successful and fun Quarter Action.

We welcome new members, come as our guest for one meeting to check us out. We hate being the “best-kept secret in Blanchester!”

Blanchester Senior Citizens Center is located at 707 N. Broadway St.

February activities include:

• Feb. 2, Blanchester Community Breakfast hosted by Blanchester Senior Center

• Feb. 3, Super Bowl Party, 6 p.m.; members’ carry-in dishes with Center furnishing entree

• Feb. 6, First Wednesday business meeting at noon with carry-in meal to follow; bingo played after meal.

• Feb. 20, Third Wednesday social meeting at noon with carry-in meal to follow; musical entertainment provided by Do-Wop.

Weekly activities include:

• Sunday: 10 a.m. 0pen Wii bowling

• Monday: 9 a.m. chair exercise; 10 a.m. cards, canasta & pinochle; 6 p.m. euchre tournament

• Tuesday: 10 a.m. chair volleyball; 11 a.m. crafts; noon quilting

• Second and fourth Wednesday: 9 a.m. chair exercise; 10:30 a.m. chair cornhole

• Thursday: 10 a.m. chair volleyball; noon cards

• Friday: 9 a.m. chair exercise; Wii bowling 9:30 a.m.

No longer ‘best-kept secret in Blanchester’