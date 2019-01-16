Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions continued

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11, 2019:

• Amber Rutledge, 32, of Columbus, texting while driving, going 79 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $125, assessed $125 court costs. The cases were waived by Rutledge.

• Joshua Riddell, 37, of Hillsboro, physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge Riddell must complete a three-day non-residential program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine and vacate ALS. A seat belt violation was dismissed.

• Abdallah Suleiman, 21, of Reynoldsburg, menacing, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an aggravated assault charge. Any contraband seized is forfeited to law enforcement for destruction.

• Richard Chmiel, 23, of Buffalo, New York, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $250 court costs. The cases were waived by Chmiel.

• Tyler Bayless, 19, of Wilmington, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Bayless.

• Ralph Roberts, 53, of Wilmington, reckless operation, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Creed, 52, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Creed.

• Neal McKenzie, 39, of Lynchburg, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, $250, assessed $125 court costs.

• Cheyanne Smith, 18, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $150, assessed $125 court costs. If Smith shows up to review with tests clean, the fine and costs will be suspended.

• Thomas Johnson, 33, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs.

• Genevieve Smith, 20, of Canal Winchester, marijuana possession, fined $15, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Smith.

• Lebarron Brye, 41, of Eight Mile, Alabama, going 102 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $125 court costs. The case was waived by Brye.

• Sharon Walker, 66, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $100, assessed $125 court costs.

• Harvey Brunk, 48, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $50, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a criminal damages charge.

• John Kirk, 54, of Wilmington, marijuana possession, registration violation, four counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $990, assessed $625 court costs. Additional charges of fictitious registration, seat belt violation, and driving under suspension were dismissed.

• Michael Willison, 36, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Willison to pay restitution, write apology letter and complete diversion.

• Shyla Koons, 18, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Koons to complete diversion, write apology letter, and pay restitution.

• Raymon Villalpando, 37, of Wilmington, two counts of driving under suspension-financial, fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and going 68 in a 55 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Todd Messer II, 25, of Wilmington, complicity. Sentencing stayed to allow Messer to complete diversion, write apology letter and pay restitution.

• Gino Hinton Jr., 21, of Maple Heights, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Hinton to complete diversion, write apology letter and pay restitution.

• Jacob Messer, 18, of Wilmington, theft. Sentencing stayed to allow Messer to complete diversion, write apology letter and pay restitution.

