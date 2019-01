Grants available through Clinton Streamkeepers

The Clinton Streamkeepers, a 501(c) 3 organization, is pleased to offer grant funds available from its Sture Fredrik Anliot Fund.

This fund is “an endowed, restricted gift for the improvement of water quality in the Little Miami River and its tributaries in Clinton and Greene Counties of Ohio.”

Dr. Sture Fredrik “Fred” Anliot was a Professor of Biology at Wilmington College where he taught for 35 years.

He studied the watershed extensively, authoring articles and the book “The Vascular Flora of Glen Helen, Clifton Gorge and John Bryan State Park.” Fred lived simply and was frugal with his money; he died on Dec. 14, 2012 and his generosity is the basis of this grant funding.

The grant funding is available for various amounts for projects related to water quality including, but not limited to: stream cleanups, monitoring, buffer strips, wetland restorations and other habitat work. Organizations who may receive the grant can include, but are not limited to, civic groups, environmental organizations, nonprofits, schools or educational institutions, and watershed groups.

The grant application is due April 1, 2019, with grants being awarded around April 15, 2019.

More information, including a downloadable application can be found at greenalliancecc.com.

Please submit your application by the deadline to: staff@clintoncountyrpc.org or mail to: Clinton Streamkeepers c/o Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, OH 45177

Any questions on the application and projects can be emailed to mgrant@erinet.com .