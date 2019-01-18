Furguson honored for 52 years of service

Beverly Furguson was recently recognized at the Clinton County Community Action Program annual Board and Staff Christmas breakfast for serving the agency for 52 years. She works in the Fiscal Department. Randy Riley, Board President who is shown with Beverly, commended her for her years of service to not only the agency but to he community.

Beverly Furguson was recently recognized at the Clinton County Community Action Program annual Board and Staff Christmas breakfast for serving the agency for 52 years. She works in the Fiscal Department. Randy Riley, Board President who is shown with Beverly, commended her for her years of service to not only the agency but to he community. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_IMG_5663.jpg Beverly Furguson was recently recognized at the Clinton County Community Action Program annual Board and Staff Christmas breakfast for serving the agency for 52 years. She works in the Fiscal Department. Randy Riley, Board President who is shown with Beverly, commended her for her years of service to not only the agency but to he community. Courtesy photo