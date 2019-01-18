Posted on by

Honoring Mike Jones


Local firefighters and emergency personnel honor the late Mike Jones — Chief of the Martinsville Fire Department and Clinton County Emergency Medical Services Director — on Friday around the Clinton County Courthouse during his funeral services. Jones died Wednesday at age 58.

Annen Vance photo

