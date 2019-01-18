Honoring Mike Jones

Local firefighters and emergency personnel honor the late Mike Jones — Chief of the Martinsville Fire Department and Clinton County Emergency Medical Services Director — on Friday around the Clinton County Courthouse during his funeral services. Jones died Wednesday at age 58.

Local firefighters and emergency personnel honor the late Mike Jones — Chief of the Martinsville Fire Department and Clinton County Emergency Medical Services Director — on Friday around the Clinton County Courthouse during his funeral services. Jones died Wednesday at age 58. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Chief-Jones-service-1.jpg Local firefighters and emergency personnel honor the late Mike Jones — Chief of the Martinsville Fire Department and Clinton County Emergency Medical Services Director — on Friday around the Clinton County Courthouse during his funeral services. Jones died Wednesday at age 58. Annen Vance photo