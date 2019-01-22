WHS January Students of the Month named

WILMINGTON — The January Students of the Month at Wilmington High School:

Business Department — Chance Cresswell

The Engineering Department would like to nominate Chance Cresswell. Chance is always on task, works hard and helps his fellow students. He is very excited about engineering and wants to pursue it as his future career.

English Department — Sydney Totten

The English Department would like to highlight Sydney Totten this month, due to her leadership role in the classroom and her willingness to help her peers. Sydney is a model student who isn’t afraid to ask for clarification if an idea isn’t clear and often drives class discussion with her questions and insight. Keep up the great work, Sydney!

Social Studies Department — Collin Barker

The Social Studies Department would like to recognize Collin Barker as student of the month. Collin is an excellent leader, who picks up social studies concepts quickly and works well with others. His willingness to lead class discussions helps to engage students and increase understanding.

Science Department — Carrie Robinson

The Science Department would like to recognize Carrie Robinson as student of the month. Carrie is a diligent student and works at solving problems, even in the face of mistakes. She seeks clarification often and has helped to set an example of persistence.

Math Department — Samantha McCord

Samantha (Sammie) McCord always takes pride in her work. She scores nearly perfect every test in her math class, reflecting her work ethic. She is always prepared and on time — a model student!

Ag Education — Haley Dean

The Wilmington FFA would like to nominate Haley Dean for student of the month. Haley always goes above and beyond in everything she does, whether or not its in her school work or FFA activities. She recently coordinated with Clinton Memorial Hospital, Our Father’s Kitchen, and our FFA chapter to donate 100 boxes of fruit to support those in need. This is not the first time Haley has orchestrated something like this. Several years ago, she donated the meat from her market steer to Our Father’s Kitchen. Haley is a selfless, dedicated, and hard worker.

Theatre Department — Kyra France

Theatre at WHS recognizes Kyra France as student of the month. At the start of each Stagecraft class Kyra asks, “What’s the plan?” and quickly gets to work. At the end of class she has broom in hand to clean up. Kyra is a motivated, hard worker.

Exceptional Student Education — Dana Hamby-Watson

The Exceptional Student Education department would like to honor Dana Hamby-Watson as our student of the month. Dana spreads enthusiasm, cheer, and Cane Pride throughout WHS! He is a hard worker and a great help inside and outside of the classroom.

Robinson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Carrie_Robinson.jpg Robinson Cresswell https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Chance_Cresswell.jpg Cresswell Barker https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Collin_Barker.jpg Barker Hamby-Watson https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Dana_HambyWatson.jpg Hamby-Watson Dean https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Haley_Dean.jpg Dean France https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Kyra_France.jpg France McCord https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Sammie_McCord.jpg McCord Totten https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_01Sydney_Totten.jpg Totten https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Wilm-Letter-1.jpg