Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 14 and Jan. 18, 2019:

• Justyn Runyon, 23, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, O.V.I., driving under suspension, sentenced to 240 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 16, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020, fined $1,725, assessed $375 court costs. ALS vacated, no driving privileges granted. Runyon was remanded to the jail. Additional charges of obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, a seat belt violation, and a marked lanes violation were dismissed.

• Ronnie McIntosh, 39, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (170 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 19, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2021, fined $1,625, assessed $125 court costs. McIntosh must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse, destroy operator’s license, ALS vacated, driving privileges granted effective March 19, 2019, with interlock device, vehicle immobilized Jan. 9, 2019 to March 9, 2019, license plate shall be impounded.

• James Spurlock, 51, of Leesburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 16, 2019 to Jan. 16, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Spurlock must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, complete a three-day driver intervention program, must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine and destroy operator’s license. No driving privileges until all other blocks are resolved. A driving under suspension charge was suspended.

• Chadwick Huff, 35, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, dangerous drugs, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $250 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Huff must take part in supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the victim.

• Wesley Wright, 26, of Clarksville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Anthony Brannon, 25, of Reesville, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. An additional drug instrument possession charge and a drug possession charge were dismissed.

• Lucas Fahrubel, 25, resisting arrest, sentenced to 90 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $125 court costs.

• Dante Brown Sr., 50, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brown must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and complete non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Jacob Woods, 18, of Wilmington, domestic violence, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. Woods must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for new offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. If Woods completes Road to Fatherhood program in Hillsboro, the court will suspend entire fine.

• Brittany Wright, 18, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Wright must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation, complete Circle of Friends program in Hillsboro. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine.

• Lok Nepal, 23, of Fargo, North Dakota, O.V.I., sentenced to three days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 15, 2019 to Jan. 15, 2020, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. ALS vacated. Driving privileges granted effective Jan. 30, 2019. Operator’s license destroyed. Additional charges of a registration violation, marked lanes violation, a seat belt violation, and an open container in a prohibited area charge were dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Court-News_cmyk-4.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574