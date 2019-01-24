CC Sheriff’s reports: Stolen Bush Hogs, car

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Sheriff’s deputies have completed the initial investigation into the thefts of two Bush Hog four-wheelers that were stolen between Christmas Day 2018 and Jan. 21, 2019 at the 700 block of Polk Road in Sabina. A 43-year-old Sabina male is listed as the victim with two Sabina residents — a 36-year-old male and a 37-year-old female — listed as suspects. The report indicates the two are acquaintances of the victim.

• At 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, while on the scene of a reported abandoned vehicle on Horseshine Drive in Wilmington, deputies were informed the vehicle — a 2007 black Hyundai Sonata — came back as reported stolen. According to the report, a male resident had called after the car had stopped a male subject from the vehicle approached the house asking for gas. There was a second male subject in the vehicle, a third male subject arrived with gas for the vehicle but it wouldn’t start. The two males grabbed some items and left with the third male. The resident advised they said they’d have the vehicle towed. Deputies were informed the vehicle belonged to a 29-year-old female from Jeffersonville who reported it stolen to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

• At 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, a 50-year-old Lebanon male reported an unknown person(s) came onto his property on Todds Fork Road in Wilmington and stole several items. The items listed include a black gas pump hose and a silver gas cap to a gas tank.

• At 2:17 a.m. on Jan. 18, during a traffic stop for no front plate near Hales Branch Road in Midland, the driver was discovered to be driving with a suspended license and suspected narcotics were located.

• At 7:38 a.m. on Jan. 19, an 82-year-old Wilmington female reported an acquaintance of hers had taken her credit card information.

