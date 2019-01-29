Local Briefs: Ohio HEAP vouchers delayed

Ohio HEAP vouchers delayed

If you have completed the 2018-19 Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) application at Community Action or have sent the application to the State of Ohio, they have just started processing the applications.

However, the processing is delayed this year, but you will receive a letter from the Department of Development advising how much you are entitled to this year and approximately when it should be credited to your heat provider.

If you have any questions please contact 1-800-282-0880.

Students earn CU honors

The following area Cedarville University students were named to Dean’s Honor List for fall 2018 by maintaining a 3.75 GPA with a minimum of 12 credit hours: Wilmington: Victoria Ederer, Anna Keiter, Uriah LeFaive, Ella Young and Emily Davis; Sabina: Victoria Fliehman; and Clarksville: Hannah Pollack.

Locals earn UD honors

The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates for making the fall 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA: Pepper Cantwell, Marlena Merling and Logan Reese of Wilmington; Rachel Froberg of Clarksville; and Marissa Taulbee of New Vienna.

Green Twp. files report

The annual financial report for 2018 for Green Township is complete and it is available at the office of the Fiscal Officer at 11884 SR 73 New Vienna, for viewing by appointment.

Officers are President James Woodruff and Vice President Bryan Linkhart. Lewis Thornburg is Trustee and Robyn McMillan is Fiscal Officer.

Township meetings are held on the first and third Monday of every month at 7 p.m. in the township office at 92 S. Second St., New Vienna.