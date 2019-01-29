Clinton County Municipal Court dispositions

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 22 and Jan. 25, 2019:

• Christina Gill, 48, of Lynchburg, having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 240 days in jail (237 days suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 22, 2019 to Jan. 22, 2021, fined $1,575, assessed $250 court costs. The physical control offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Gill must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, vacate ALS, and grant driving privileges effective Feb. 7, 2019. Additional charges of drug paraphernalia and going 81 in a 65 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Christopher Brown, 42, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (175 court cost), operator’s license suspended from Aug. 6, 2018 to Aug. 5, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $125 court costs. Brown must take part in supervised probation, get a professional assessment, and must not consume alcohol or drugs of abuse while on probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $375 of fine, destroy operator’s license, vacate ALS, but grant no driving privileges. Additional charges of no operator’s license and failure to control were dismissed.

• Sadina McGan, 27, of Cincinnati, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 90 days in jail (87 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. McGan must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for the rest of the year. McGan must also not reside in the county for the rest of the year.

• Preston Bowman, 26, of Wilmington, drug possession instrument, theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail (16 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $250 court costs. Bowman must have no contact with the victim, must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for four years, shall not reside in the county for four years, and pay restitution. An obstructing official business charge was dismissed.

• Austin Vanscoy, 23, of Cincinnati, assault, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from a domestic violence charge. Vanscoy must take apart in supervised probation and write a letter of apology to the victim. A no-contact order with the victim is vacated. Vanscoy may have normal civil contact with the victim. A disorderly conduct charge was dismissed.

• Michael Welling, 36, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Welling must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS.

• Alex Hebb, 22, of Wilmington, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $125 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hebb must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program, and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine and vacate ALS. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/01/web1_Court-News_cmyk-7.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574