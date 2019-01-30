Spring Hill Road to be closed

Spring Hill Road closing

Spring Hill Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning Wednesday, Feb. 6, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between Cobble Stone Lane and US 22/SR3 in Vernon Township, Clinton County. The last address accessible from the south (Cobble Stone Lane) is 216 Spring Hill Road, and the last address that will be accessible from the north (US 22/SR 3) is 164 Spring Hill Road.

Chester Twp. reports

Chester Township has completed closing the fiscal year 2018 and documents are available for inspection at the township office.