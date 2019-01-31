Now playing: Frozen

While some water flows at the dam next to Joe Beam & Sons Mill in Port William on Thursday, most remains frozen due to the sub-zero temperatures in the area this week. The weekend is expected to bring a significant warm-up to Clinton County.

