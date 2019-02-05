Book it: Wilmington FFA officers excel

Three Wilmington FFA officers earned accolades for their submitted Officer Books at Regional FFA Evaluations held last Thursday.
Secretary Bradeanna Arehart received a Gold rating with her agendas, minutes, correspondence and record of attendance at all FFA activities.
Treasurer Mariah Knowles received a perfect score with her book. She recorded all of the chapter spending, created budgets, and kept a record of receipts and disbursements throughout 2018.
Reporter Annell Prochnow received a Silver rating with her scrapbook, newspaper articles and social media posts.
Bradeanna and Mariah will be receiving an award onstage at the 91st Annual Ohio FFA Convention in May.