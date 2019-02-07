Ancient Roots at chamber networking event

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Hampton Inn. Pictured is Michelle Schrader, chief operations officer of Ancient Roots medical marijuana facility located in Wilmington. Schrader and Stephanie Piantanida, chief compliance officer, spoke to attendees about the facility operations. Topics covered included plant growing, processing, product tracking, environmental control systems, Ohio medical marijuana regulations and approved medical condition sales, certified stand-alone dispensaries, and the production site security. Approximately 40 business and community leaders attended.

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Networking Breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Hampton Inn. Pictured is Michelle Schrader, chief operations officer of Ancient Roots medical marijuana facility located in Wilmington. Schrader and Stephanie Piantanida, chief compliance officer, spoke to attendees about the facility operations. Topics covered included plant growing, processing, product tracking, environmental control systems, Ohio medical marijuana regulations and approved medical condition sales, certified stand-alone dispensaries, and the production site security. Approximately 40 business and community leaders attended.