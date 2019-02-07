CLINTON COUNTY UNDER FLASH FLOOD WARNING

WILMINGTON — A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Clinton County Thursday beginning at 3:46 p.m. as heavy rain continued to pelt the area.

The warning also extended to Greene, Clermont, Fayette, Brown and Highland counties, among others.

The warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m.

According to the NWS, “At 3:45 p.m. radar indicated that heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Heavy rain continues to fall with another 1 to 1.5 inches possible. Runoff from this excessive rainfall will cause flash flooding to occur.

“Some locations that will experience flooding include Xenia, Washington Court House, Wilmington, Hillsboro, Greenfield, Georgetown, Blanchester, Yellow Springs, Cedarville, Mount Orab, Sabina, Jamestown, Lynchburg, Leesburg, New Vienna, Jeffersonville, Augusta, Marshall, Sardinia and Bloomingburg.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

“To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.”

