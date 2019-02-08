Clinton County eateries inspected

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Wal-Mart, 2825 Progress Way, Wilmington, Jan. 18. Critical: Raw chicken, raw sausage, raw turkey packages stored above ready-to-eat packages.

Handwashing sign missing in men’s restroom (front). Donuts in self-service case missing common name labels. New warewash machine does not have detergent soap installed at unit. Employees adding it manually. New warewash machine installed. Plans and equipment info was not submitted to Health District for approval. Plumbing permit for install? Plumbing inspection? Irreversible thermometer (or stickers) unavailable for warewash machine. Caulking at hand sink in deli dept. is damaged. Water (condensation) accumulated on floor in front of cooler (with deli meat) in deli dept. Corner trim between cold hold cases not sealed in deli dept. Lights (2) nonworking in vent hood above fryers in deli dept. Water holding in-between floor tiles below prep table in deli dept. Ice accumulations in walk-in freezer in deli dept. Cove trim not secure at wall in walk-in freezer in bakery dept. Temperature gauge at misters on produce sales floor rusty. Rust accumulations on racks in meat cases in meat dept. Ice accumulations in met and grocery walk-in freezers. Debris accumulations on floor in dairy walk-in cooler (especially beer area). Floor tile and floor drain damaged on sales floor in front of yogurt case in dairy dept. three-sink plumbing leaking on floor in produce dept.

• Jen’s Deli, 28 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 31. Critical: Potato salad and pasta salad missing date markings. Person in charge added dates. Blade area of slicer had food debris. Mouse droppings found on floor and table in basement food prep area. Orkin has serviced facility. Clean and monitor areas. Contact pest control operator if additional services needed. Air gap is not visible at soda fountain drain.

Bottle of sesame seeds, shakers with coffee sugars bag with beverage mix, containers with baking ingredients missing common name labels. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. Packaged foods stored next to open drain of soda fountain machine. Table-top can opener had debris accumulations. Floor mat in front of slicer is damaged, not easy to clean. Basement area has dust accumulated on shelving, soda spillage on floor and excess boxes. Basement floor needs repainted to be easy to clean and look clean. Light bulb missing in light fixture in basement storage area. Light missing shield above slicer.

Follow-up: March 6.

• Champions in the Making Academy, 160 Park Drive, Wilmington, Jan. 29. No violations at this time.

• Clinton County Senior Services, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 29. Gnat flying around mop sink/laundry area. Hood grates above the stove are dirty and need to be cleaned.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 16. Critical: Verification (documentation) demonstrating employees know when to report illness unavailable. Spray bottle of degreaser handing off shelf with clean dishes. Person in charge removed and corrected.

Level 2 Certified Food Protection Manager unavailable. Bag of cheese found thawing at room temperature on shelf. Oil in pump container missing common name label. Lid missing on trash can in women’s restroom. Lights nonworking in vent hood above pizza oven above wing station, above 3-sink and hot holding pizza cabinet. Food debris and residues accumulated on shelving in McCall cooler, proofer, below prep table, clean dish storage shelf and walk-in cooler. White shelving unit has debris accumlations. Caulking at 3-sink is black, needs cleaning. Current license is not on site.

