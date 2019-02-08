Blan FFA planning special events

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester FFA came into the February meeting in high gear. On Feb. 6, the chapter met again for the monthly meeting after missing January due to snow days.

After the commencement of the meeting, our officers began with their committee reports. The meeting then transitioned into discussing upcoming events held by the FFA, such as Farmers Breakfast, Leadership Night and Career Day.

Farmers Breakfast was held Feb. 7, where members of the chapter cooked breakfast to give back to our local farmers.

Leadership Night is being held Feb. 12 at Putman Elementary School. Underclassman will have a chance to work with the FFA state officers and upperclassman and have the opportunity to learn from life coach Dow Tippett. It will be an amazing opportunity.

A leadership event is needed to apply for a state degree. Then, we will be finishing off the month with Career Day.

Every student at Blanchester High School will participate in career day. Guest speakers will be coming in to share their experience in their field. We will also have college recruiters there.

Leadership Night and Career Day are both new to the Blanchester FFA this year, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Next, to get a head start on banquet, we formed committees for banquet decorations, awards and catering.

The meeting concluded by making fruit kabobs as an after-meeting activity.

FFA officers and members conduct the February chapter meeting. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/02/web1_IMG_4065.jpg FFA officers and members conduct the February chapter meeting. Courtesy photo