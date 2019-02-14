Senior Center spreads the word

The Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center was busy on Valentine’s Day hosting a breakfast for local businesses and organizations and then providing lunch at noon for Clinton County seniors. At the breakfast local businesses were informed about what the senior center has to offer to the community — activities, facilities as well as membership.

The Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Senior Center was busy on Valentine’s Day hosting a breakfast for local businesses and organizations and then providing lunch at noon for Clinton County seniors. At the breakfast local businesses were informed about what the senior center has to offer to the community — activities, facilities as well as membership.